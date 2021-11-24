StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Sells $3,447,576.11 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STEP opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.