Stephen Socolof Sells 190,765 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 1,506,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

