Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $21.99 on Monday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $368,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,917. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

