Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Position Raised by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Steel Partners worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 34,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

