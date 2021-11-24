State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hayward by 10.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704 in the last 90 days.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

