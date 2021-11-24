State Street Corp Increases Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

State Street Corp raised its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 3,188.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,099,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 57,604.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 142,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $460.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

