State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

State Street Corp raised its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ExOne were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ExOne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ExOne during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExOne by 14.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

ExOne stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

