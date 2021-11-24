State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.69% of Forterra worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,904,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,005,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forterra by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forterra by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

