State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.