State Street Corp Acquires 4,759 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $515.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

