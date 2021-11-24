State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

