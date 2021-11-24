State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.05 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.