State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

