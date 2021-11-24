State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,430 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

