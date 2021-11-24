State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $37,981,000. Amundi bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $29,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DaVita by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 164,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.10. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.