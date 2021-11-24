State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,743 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

