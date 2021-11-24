Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $88,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,979. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

