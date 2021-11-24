Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 5.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 125.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 153,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,232. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

