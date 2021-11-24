Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.