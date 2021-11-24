Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 18,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

