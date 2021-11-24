St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,517.67

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,517.67 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($20.28). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,519 ($19.85), with a volume of 857,265 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,564.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,517.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.