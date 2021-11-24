Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 2,803 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,953. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

