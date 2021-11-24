Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 2,803 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,953. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.61.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
