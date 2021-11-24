Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.