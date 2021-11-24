Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $269,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 135,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

