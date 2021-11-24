Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,849 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 36.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARS stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $916.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

