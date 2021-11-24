Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,399 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.