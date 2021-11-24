Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genworth Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 894,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Genworth Financial by 342.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 350,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 271,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

