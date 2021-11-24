Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $402.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.17. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.