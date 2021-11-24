Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $493.44 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

