Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.08 and last traded at $122.51. 2,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

