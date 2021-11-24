Spore (SPORE) Price Tops $0.0000

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Spore has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $221,438.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

