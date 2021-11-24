Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

STXB stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

