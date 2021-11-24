SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,681. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.