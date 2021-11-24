S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $458.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

