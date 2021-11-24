Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SONX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SONX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

