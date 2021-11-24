SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,258,000.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

