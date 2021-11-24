Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Icade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Icade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of CDMGF opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

