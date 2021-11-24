SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

