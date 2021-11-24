Skycoin Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $183,781.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

