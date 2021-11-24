SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at $10,223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $5,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after buying an additional 173,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

