Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.48. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

