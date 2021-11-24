Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.00. Similarweb shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1,531 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.