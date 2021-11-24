Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

