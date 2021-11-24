Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

