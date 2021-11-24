Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

