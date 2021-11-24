SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,667 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after acquiring an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

