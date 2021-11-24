SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $138,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.