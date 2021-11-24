SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,990 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average is $403.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

