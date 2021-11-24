SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

