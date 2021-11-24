SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

